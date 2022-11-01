Any governor who builds a stadium in a state that doesn’t host sporting activities that fill the stadium, has wasted the money of the state

Veteran comedian, Alibaba, has said that any state governor that builds a stadium in his state, and doesn’t host sporting activities that fill the stadium weekly or monthly, has wasted the money of the state.
Sharing this opinion on his Instagram page Monday, October 31, Alibaba wrote;
”Any governor who builds a Stadium in Nigeria, in a State that doesn’t host sporting activities that fill the stadium every week or Month, has wasted the money of the state.
_
Instead, go build it overseas in a place where the football culture is strong… and earn your state foreign exchange every week during football season.
_
So instead of spending g money to maintain the stadium, the stadium overseas can actually now pay for a stadium back home.
_
What do I know sef? Shebi I am just a comedian?”
Source: Linda Ikeji