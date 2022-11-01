Dear Lord, we will never understand why you would give us a blessing and allow the devil to take it so quickly

Comedian, AY Makun has written an open letter to God in which he stated that humans will never understand why the Almighty will give them a blessing and allow the devil to take it so quickly.
His shared the post as the world grieves the unfortunate loss of Nigerian singer, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi who drowned at his father’s home.
”Dear Lord, we will never understand why you would give us a blessing and allowed the devil to take it so quickly. No parents wants to outlive their children, and it’s really not fair on the few good people who do a lot to help others keep their own children alive, by giving them hopes for a better tomorrow.
This loss affects so many people. How do we even encourage them to move on? How can we ever trust caregivers with our children when we remember the painful circumstances surrounding that innocent child’s death? We all want to ask for forgiveness and continue to glorify you, even in our pain. You sincerely need to show Yourself to the…
Source: Linda Ikeji