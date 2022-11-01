Glo to dole out 20 houses, 24 cars in Festival of Joy Promo

Glo’s Festival of Joy: L-R: Glo Brand Specialist, Opeyemi Ogundipe ; Glo Brand Ambassador and singer, Teni Makanaki; Head, Enterprise Business Group, Globacom, Zakari Usman; and actress/model, Chidera Martina Obakaihe, at the launch in Lagos on Tuesday of Globacom’s Festival of Joy promo in which the company is giving out 20 houses, 24 cars and other amazing prizes.

Globacom, Nigeria’s telecom powerhouse, is giving out 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans, amongst others in its 2022 End of Year promo.

The company announced the commencement of its annual End of Year promo which is tagged Glo “Festival of Joy” at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Globacom noted in a statement made available to the press that “Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before experienced…