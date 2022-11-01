How 3-year-old girl was found alive inside well three days after she went missing in Jos

3-year-old Lydia Azatyom was found inside an abandoned well three days after she went missing in Tudun Wada area of Jos, Plateau State.

LIB reported that the minor was last seen playing with friends outside their house on Thursday, October 27, 2022 before she disappeared.

All efforts by her family and neighbours to locate her whereabouts proved abortive until three days later, when one Dauda Dung confirmed that she has been found .

According to Tudun Wada Broadcast, some young men found the girl inside the abandoned well in an uncompleted building within the area.

It was gathered that the young men had visited the site to defecate and heard sounds of movement inside the dry well.

It was further learnt that the building has long been abandoned and now used for open defecation and dump.

Lydia sustained bruises around her head and was rushed to the hospital where she is currently receiving for medical attention.

It cannot be ascertained if the…