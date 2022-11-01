Landlord’s grandson arrested for raping tenant’s 8-year-old sister in Lagos

A 21-year-old man, Ola Obey, has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the Meiran area of Lagos State.

The victim’s family alleged that Ola, who is the grandson of the landlord, raped her at their home on Bale Street, Oyetoro, on October 24 and 25, 2022.

They also alleged that the suspect stole N20,000 from their apartment after raping the victim.

The victim was said to be living with her married elder sister, Zainab, when the incident happened.

The victim who spoke to Punch on Sunday October 30, said the suspect threatened to kill her if she told anybody.

“On Monday, Olá took me inside their room in the morning and took off my clothes and said I should lie down. He raped me and said he would kill me if I told anybody. The same thing happened on Tuesday. He said I would die if I told anybody,” she narrated.

“Later, he followed me inside my sister’s room to ask for money. I said no. But he opened the door and checked under…