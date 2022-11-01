Man robbed moment he stepped out of a bank in Warri

A Nigerian man residing in Delta state has recounted how he was robbed moments after he stepped out of a bank where he had gone to carry out a transaction.

Posting via his Twitter handle @josh_uglyasf, the man wrote;

”Just got robbed at gunpoint minutes ago after leaving the bank, they literally emptied me. They had a POS with them that they used after collecting the cash I had on me. Y’all be safe out there.”

The victim who disclosed that the incident happened in Warri, added that he went to a police station in the area to file a report, while responding to Delta State, PPRO, Bright Edafe.