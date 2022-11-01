Travellers abducted as bandits kill five hunters in Niger state

Five security hunters were on Tuesday November 1, killed by bandits who abducted an unspecified number of travellers heading to Kontagora, Niger state.

Eyewitnesses told Punch that the incident occurred around Garin Gabas in Rafi Local Government Area of the state, shortly after the bandits arrived the area in scores on motorcycles.

One eyewitness, Tanko Inuwa further revealed that the hunters were killed while responding to a distress call.