Travellers abducted as bandits kill five hunters in Niger state

Five security hunters were on Tuesday November 1, killed by bandits who abducted an unspecified number of travellers heading to Kontagora, Niger state.
Eyewitnesses told Punch that the incident occurred around Garin Gabas in Rafi Local Government Area of the state, shortly after the bandits arrived the area in scores on motorcycles.
One eyewitness, Tanko Inuwa further revealed that the hunters were killed while responding to a distress call.
“There were more 150 of them and they came on over 40 motorcycles to start stopping vehicles and taking people away with them.
“We can’t tell the exact number of people that they took away but they took all the people from some buses and other vehicles so the people are many.
“Those hunters that died were overpowered by the bandits. Some people called them to inform them of the activities of the bandits but when they got there, the bandits were too many for them.”
