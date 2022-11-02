Oscar-winning actress, Anne Hathaway has said that ‘abortion can be another word for mercy,’ while claiming that the lives of teenage girls have been changed ‘irrevocably’ since Roe v. Wade was repealed.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court in the US overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.

Hathaway, a 39-year-old mother of two, appeared on The View on Tuesday to promote her new film, Armageddon Time.

Host Joy Behar asked Hathaway to explain her June 30 post celebrating 16 years of The Devil Wears Prada, and noting that the young women in the film were able to carve out careers because they had not fallen pregnant as teenagers.

‘Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many – mine included – I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice…