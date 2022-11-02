Bayern Munich goalkeerper, Manuel Neuer reveals he underwent skin cancer surgery three times

Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer has revealed that he has been suffering from skin cancer on his face, which required him to undergo surgery three times.

Neuer took to Instagram on Wednesday November 1, to share that he has been suffering from skin cancer, having now invested in a sun cream with tennis star, Angelique Kerber.

He said in the video: ‘We both have a history of skin diseases. In my case, skin cancer on my face, which required three surgeries.

‘When it comes to sunscreen, we have therefore paid attention to maximum protection.

‘Since we train outside all the time and also like to spend our free time in nature, it is essential for us to start with modern sun protection filters and a sun protection factor of 50+.

‘So we know for sure that we have a sunscreen that protects us continuously and with which hardly anything can burn.’

As reported by Bild, speculation about a possible illness started in December 2021, when the 36-year-old was…