Corps members to now present fitness certificates at orientation camps

Prospective corps members in the country, will henceforth be required to present fitness certificates from recognized public health facilities at orientation camps across the country.

National Youth Service Corps’ Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa said the certificate of fitness will become a requirement for registration at camps and will be effected in the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course.

Megwa said the fitness test will help the scheme ascertain the health status of corpers and also fish out those who lie about their medical conditions.

He said;