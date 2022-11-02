Ex-Super Eagles striker, Bello Musa Kofarmata is dead

Ex-Super Eagles and Kano Pillars striker, Bello Musa Kofarmata, has reportedly died at the age of 34.

According to Oyo Sports News, the former Nigerian international passed away late on Tuesday, November 1, in his birthplace of Kano after a brief illness.



The deceased will be buried later today (Wednesday) in accordance with Islamic customs.

Kofarmata began playing football in 2007 with Kano’s Buffalo F.C. He joined Kano Pillars in the same year. He left Kano Pillars in 2010 to join Heartland FC of Owerri, then switched to Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri in 2012. He then returned to Kano Pillars.

He sealed a deal with IK Start of Norway, following a spate of trials with the team. With Kano Pillars, he won the Nigerian Premier League for 2007-08 and was with 11 goals the top goalscorer.

In August 2008, Kofarmata was on a trial at Austria’s LASK and played one friendly game. The forward returned from Europe to Pillars at the start of the 2008 season. He…