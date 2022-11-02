Four men gang-rape co-tenant’s 13-year-old daughter in Anambra

Three out of four suspects who gang-raped a 13-year-old girl have been arrested in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects identified as Sunday, Emelie, and Chiedu, all co-tenants of the victim’s father, have been handed over to the Nigerian Police in Awka, the state capital.

The fourth suspect identified as Nwa Aw?, is currently on the run.

It was gathered that officials of the National Agency For Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, NAPTIP, alongside Anambra Vigilante Group security operatives invaded Enekwesumpu Nkpor and arrested the suspects following a complaint made by the victim.

The victim who was brought to the office of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify. Obinabo, was in tears while narrating her ordeal.

The victim, who is from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State explained that she was raped by four boys but Nwa aw? escaped when security operatives invaded the neighborhood.

According to the…