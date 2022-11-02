IK Osakioduwa celebrates wife’s 40th birthday

Media personality, IK Osakioduwa has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Olohije’s 40th birthday.
Sharing beautiful photos of his wife, IK disclosed that he started “chasing” his wife when she was 19.
He went on to ask her not to try becoming someone else as he loves her the way she is. IK wrote;
So, that’s how this small girl that I started chasing when she was 19 turns 40 today.
Weed you are and have always been a beautiful original. Never trying to be like anyone else and I love you just the way you are (ok I’d change a few things, like how you fall asleep on EVERY car ride home and your obsession with back rubs and head massages . But hey, they are flaws I can live with).
Happy birthday Baby. Keep doing YOU. No one else can.
Source: Linda Ikeji