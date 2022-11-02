Mother unveils her stunning post-divorce transformation after ending her 18-year marriage

A 42-year-old mother has shown how much she changed after getting divorced.

Emma Sheppard, 42, from Blackpool, England, split from her husband of 18 years in 2020.

She says her busy life as a wife had left her unhappy.

Two years on, Emma says she has turned her life around.

The mum-of-two joined a gym and ditched junk food, instead eating healthy meals she had cooked at home.

She also started going out again and set up an account on Tinder.

Emma says she’s since received loads of attention from men.

She said: “I looked old empty and drained, but now I’m living my best life. I’m happy and I look completely different.”

Emma, who tied the knot in 2000, aged 22, said: “I’d married for life. It was him, the girls and work. I felt I’d got it all sorted.”

But the relationship started to break down several years ago and her husband then moved out in January 2021, and the divorce was finalised in October of that year.

“It was really…