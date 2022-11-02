Retired police officer abducted by gunmen in Plateau community

A retired Police officer identified as Ayuba Mangdihis has been abducted by gunmen at his residence in the Daika community in Panyam district of Mangu local Government area of Plateau State.

A source told The Nation that the retired police officer was abducted at his residence on Monday, October 31, at about 11:00 pm when the people of the community had retired to their respective homes.

It was gathered that they came knocking, threatening to kill him and his entire family should they force themselves into the house.

The source said;

“When he realised that the kidnapper’s threat was real, he began to plead with them but they eventually forced themselves in by breaking the door and maltreating him before they whisked him away. ”While they were trying to break the door other members of the family had escaped through the back door of the house”

While leaving, the gunmen who rode on motorcycles released several gunshots into the air to further…