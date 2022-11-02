After a Night of enthralling and Fascinating Performances, 22-year old Kalu, Esther Ugochi aka UGEE ROYALTY emerged the winner of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt season 2 taking home a whooping sum of 7Million Naira, and an all expense paid trip to Dubai and Kenya respectively.

The Upcoming Gospel Artist, Nosed out her opponents IBQUAKE, & MASTERSEB COMEDIAN, in the Finals with over 60% of votes from the Viewers/ fans and a unanimous decision from the judges to make up the remaining 40%. The Host V.J Adams, announced the winner at the Grand Finale on Sunday 30th October 2022.

The Top 5 finalists Ugee Royalty, Ibquake, Masterseb comedian, Kingsax and Delta All Stars were Electrifying, stunning and entrancing. Ugee Royalty Performed An original piece “.He died“ and Fada Fada by Phyno Ft Olamide.

Ibquake teases IK Ogbonna (DTH Judge) with beautiful spoken words causing a spontaneous overflow of feelings for the Crowd and IK Ogbonna Himself.Materseb Comedian passes a strong…