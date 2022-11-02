West Ham defender, Hawa Cissoko receives two-match ban and £200 fine after punching an opponent

West Ham defender, Hawa Cissoko has been hit with a two-match ban and a £200 fine after punching Aston Villa’s Sarah Mayling during a WSL clash between the two sides last month.

The incident occurred in the 91st minute when the pair came together and Cissoko aimed a strike at Mayling.

Hawa Cissoko sent off for West Ham today for this altercation with Aston Villa’s Sarah Mayling ??pic.twitter.com/330eTIqmAb — Fanzine WSL (@FanzineWSL) October 15, 2022

She was shown a red card as both teams struggle to control their players, with the coaching staff of the two sides also getting involved.

After an investigation into the chaotic scenes, the FA confirmed Cissoko’s suspension on Wednesday November 2, while also handing out sanctions to the two teams and West Ham boss Paul Konchesky.

The FA statement read: ‘Aston Villa Women FC and West Ham United Women FC have been fined £1,000 each for breaching FA Rule E20 at their match in the Women’s Super League on…