Why police did not prosecute Tinubu – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman has explained why All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has not been prosecuted for certificate forgery.

The IGP gave the explanation in response to a lawsuit seeking to compel him to commence a perjury trial against Tinubu.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1058/2022 and filed on July 4, the Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, a civil society organisation (CSO), claimed that Tinubu lied under oath when he tendered his credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1999, while contesting for Lagos governorship seat.

Though the group said the IGP is empowered by the constitution and police act to probe criminal allegations levelled against anyone, Alkali through his lawyer Wisdom Madaki, said the police cannot prosecute Tinubu without any known offence committed.

Alkali who also stressed that Tinubu has no pending criminal matter with the…