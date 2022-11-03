All the Fun at the MultiChoice Qatar 2022 World Cup Media Launch Experience

The 2022 World Cup Media Launch Experience was a showcase of MultiChoice’ special coverage of the football mundial. MultiChoice Nigeria gave the media and invited guests a taste of all the excitement to come with the 2022 World Cup scheduled to hold in Qatar between November 20 and December 18.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe announced that not only will all 64 matches of 2022 FIFA World Cup air live on DStv and GOtv, but also, viewers will enjoy World Cup commentary in 14 different local languages including Pigin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

Anchored by on-air personality, Hero Daniels and BBNaija Season 7 housemate, Adekunle Olopade, who made his anchor debut at the event, the media launch was an exciting experience for journalists who engaged themselves in fun games and exciting sporting activities where they tried out their football skills in the “YaQatar Games”.

Journalists in attendance were grouped into four tag teams: Brazil,…