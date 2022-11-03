Arrests made after widow was stripped and paraded in Enugu community for picking snails in ‘sacred forest’

Wide condemnation has trailed the dehumanisation of a widow in Agunese Affam-Mmaku community in Awgu Local Government of Enugu State for picking snails in a sacred forest.

The incident which occurred on Friday, October 28th, 2022, has drawn condemnation from the former Minister of Information and Communications, Frank Nweke Jr, members of the public, human rights and women groups in Enugu State.

Nweke Jr, in a statement issued via Twitter on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, confirmed that the culprits have been arrested.

It was gathered that the 57 year-old widow was stripped naked, beaten and paraded round the village without clothes for daring to pick snails from a forest regarded as sacred in the village.

The mob, made up of youths, men and fellow women, beat her up and tied palm fronts round her naked waist and neck before parading her round the village.

The abusers also forced the widow to carry the basket of snails on her head while parading her…