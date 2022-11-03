Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35

Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona’s match against Almeria at the Nou Camp this Saturday November 5.

The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.

“I have always said that after Barca there would be no other team, and so it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou,” the veteran, who separated from pop star Shakira in June, explained.

“A lot of people have been talking about me for weeks, months. So far I haven’t said anything, but now I’ll be the one to talk about me. I’ve always been from Barcelona, I was born into a very soccer family. From a very young age I didn’t want to be a soccer player, I wanted to be a Barcelona player.

“Lately, I have thought a lot about that boy, what the little Gerard would have thought if he had been told that he…