CBN’s plan to redesign the Naira is purely political and has no basis in economics – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said that the proposed plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign naira notes is political and a ploy by the All Progressives Congress-led government to sway voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Obaseki said this while inaugurating the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Campaign Council at the Presidential Campaign Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Wednesday, November 2.
He stressed that there are other urgent things the country needs to pay attention to. Obaseki said;
“They say we should all bring our naira and give it to them because they want to change it for us. Is that our priority now? How does changing of currency reduce the price of food in the market? They say they want to change our currency and dollars are going higher every day. We can’t even see dollars again.
“I am an economist and I can tell you categorically that this policy by the CBN and Federal Government…
