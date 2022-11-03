Four suspects arrested for kidnapping and killing five-year-old boy in Kano after collecting N5m ransom

The Kano State Police Command has arrested four suspects for kidnapping and killing a 5-year-old boy, Hamza Ibrahim Harisu.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, November 2, said the suspects had initially demanded a ransom of N20 million but later settled for N5 million before strangling the minor to death.

The PPRO said when the father of the victim reported the incident, Kano State Police Commissioner Abubakar Lawal, raised a team of Operation Restore Peace led by Bala Shu’aibu – a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Doguwa Division to arrest the culprits.

With sustained efforts and intelligence-led follow-up, the principal suspect, Ado Ibrahim, 29, and three other suspects, all of Yantama Village, Doguwa local government area, were arrested in a hideout.

Ibrahim confessed that he kidnapped the victim on October 27 around 7pm, took him to a nearby bush and strangled him to…