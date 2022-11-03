Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not rekindling their romance and haven’t been in communication three months after split, new report says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly not rekindling their romance and haven’t been in communication, despite recent reports that they have been meeting.

Last week, a report surfaced claiming that the 42-year-old reality star and 28-year-old actor were back in contact three months after their split.

However, Kim and Pete are still not in communication and have not seen each other, a source close to the former couple told TMZ on Wednesday morning, November 2.

The insider claims that the two would remain friendly if they crossed paths in-person as there is no bad blood but they are living their own lives for the time being.

TMZ also asked the source if they believed that the former couple would get back together as they answered that it was ‘highly unlikely.’

This comes as Kim looked fierce in a chic white trench coat, black leather boots and large black and white shades as she stopped by Zero Bond restaurant – where she used to frequent with ex…