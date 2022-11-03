Rapper, Drake confesses to watching ‘highest tier of porn on a daily basis’ and ‘dating four or five women’ at a time (video)

Canadian rapper, Drake has made some shocking confessions about his private life during an open and honest conversation on The Howard Stern Show.

In the chat, the singer and rapper dished with the SiriusXM radio host about pornography, admitting he watches it on a daily basis and confessed to dating four to five women at a time while speaking about the possibility of getting married in the future.

Drake who has never gotten married, has a five-year-old son, Adonis, with French artist and former adult film star, Sophie Brussaux.

When asked by Drake the type of porn he’s watching: ‘Just top. Highest tier of top givers,’ the four-time Grammy winner responded, dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants combo and a matching headband.

‘That’s what I’m consistently on a daily basis tuned into on a daily basis. Like, really, those are the real superstars of the world to me,’ he added while chuckling alongside British rapper Savage 21.

Stern proceeded to ask…