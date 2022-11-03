Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had ‘iron-clad prenup’ that simplified the division of their $733m empire that includes $26M property portfolio

It has been revealed that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had “an iron-clad prenup” which allowed them to quickly settle their divorce.

The former couple, who confirmed their split in October boasts an estimated combined net worth of $733 million that includes a $26 million property portfolio and multiple businesses.

A source tole The Post; “There was an iron-clad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

It is believed Brady, 45, will keep the $17 million mansion currently under construction on the “billionaire’s bunker” Indian Creek Island in Miami. They bought the property in 2020 and demolished it.

The Post reported that ahead of their divorce, the Brazilian bombshell quietly purchased her own home in Miami Beach, a modest three-bedroom,…