12-year-old girl and teen boy busted for allegedly having loaded gun at elementary school

A 12-year-old girl was busted with a loaded gun in her school bag at a New York City elementary school on Thursday, November 3, after a 14-year-old boy gave it to her, police said.

The boy brought the .22-caliber automatic weapon to PS 105 in Far Rockaway, handing it over to the girl who put it in her book bag, cops said.

A teacher noticed something was amiss and called school safety agents to the classroom around 10:20 a.m., police sources said.

They searched the kids but didn’t find anything.

But when they returned to the classroom, the school safety agents found the firearm in the girl’s school bag, the sources said.

Charges are pending against the kids, cops said.