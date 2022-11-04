Gombe ASUU vows to withhold students’ results if government fails to release withheld salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Gombe State University chapter, has said it will not release students’ results if the government fails to release the withheld salaries for members of the union for the period while they were on strike.

The union also threatened to discontinue the supervision of undergraduates and postgraduates projects, according to Punch.

The statement, which was signed by the branch chairman, Suleiman Jauro, partly read, “The Congress of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Gombe State University branch, at its meeting held today, Wednesday 2nd November 2022, received the report of the engagements between the branch’s leadership and the University administration over the release of the withheld salaries.

“After exhaustive deliberations, the Congress therefore, resolved that given the University administration’s refusal to release the August and September salaries, members shall not submit the results of the first Semester…