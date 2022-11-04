Johnny Depp appeals judgement awarding Amber Heard $2 million during trial

Actor Johnny Depp has filed an appeal against a judgement which awarded his ex-wife, Amber Heard $2m during the trial he also emerged victorious in.

Recall that the jury had in their landmark judgment, said that Amber defamed Johnny and has to pay him $10.35 million. They also ruled that Amber was defamed, and awarded her $2 million.

In legal documents filed before a Virginia Court of Appeals, Johnny said the jury erroneously ruled in favor of Amber when it said one of his lawyers, Adam Waldman, defamed Amber by telling a media outlet she had lied while describing a blowout fight that ended their marriage.

Waldman had said;

“So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911.”

Johnny stressed that his lawyer should be held accountable for his statement and not him. He also said Amber’s team failed to prove Waldman made…