Man arraigned in court for calling a woman a prostitute

A tout in a Kenyan park, was on Thursday, November 3, arraigned before a law court for insulting a female minibus driver.

George Kihiu Karanja who was accused of calling Catherine Kabura Wangari a prostitute at Tom Mboya Street commercial bus stop, pleaded guilty to using abusive words in a public place with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

In the charge sheet filed before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, it was alleged that the suspect had on October 22, 2022, used abusive words on Kabura namely “malaya, mea ndevu“.

It was alleged that he used the abusive words after approaching the complainant, asking her to drive away as where she parked belonged to another minubus driver.

Even though she complied to this, the accused person followed her and opened the driver’s door, pulled her out, and started insulting her.

When two police officers from the traffic police turned up at the scene to restore normalcy in the area, George…