NBA star, Kyrie Irving suspended without pay amid antisemitism scandal for posting a link to antisemitic documentary

Brooklyn Nets guard, Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games for “publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate,” the organization said in a statement.

Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets,” as it has made several attempts in the last few days to help Irving understand the harmful impacts of his words and actions through a joint committee, the Nets said.

The suspension, without pay, is for a minimum of five games and will be lifted once he “satisfies a series of objective remedial measures …” the team said.

The Nets statement read: ‘We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.’

‘We were dismayed today when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs,…