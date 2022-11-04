Paris ISIS bomber, Salah Abdeslam marries in prison over the phone

Salah Abdeslam, the only suicide bomber to survive the worst terrorist attack in the history of France has married in prison.

The 33-year-old inmate reportedly took part in the ceremony over the phone from his high-security cell at the city’s Fleury-Mérogis prison, where he is serving multiple life sentences related to the ISIS attack on Paris in which 130 people were murdered.

A source told RTL radio: ‘She’s a woman chosen by the father of the terrorist, whom Salah Abdeslam did not know.

‘French prison intelligence, which listens to all of his telephone conversations, had already noted that Salah Abdeslam had been planning to get married for some time.’

The terrorist’s father is Abderrahmane Abdeslam, a Morocco-born 73-year-old living in Brussels, where his son once ran a bar. He is believed to have chosen his son’s new bride, whose name and nationality has not been revealed.

In June, Abdeslam was told he had no hope of parole after five…