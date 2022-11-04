Waw Crowns Miss Plateau as Ambassador

The weeklong journey showcasing Nigerian beauty and brains at the 34th Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant ended beautifully with a glamorous finale on the 21st of October, 2022, at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Lagos. Emerging as the bearer of the crown, the gorgeous Miss Abia, Ada Eme, stunned her way into a chance to represent Nigeria at the 71st Miss World pageant beating 36 other contestants in the process.

Key pageant sponsors, WAW detergent, were also on the lookout for a new WAW queen whom they crowned at the event. Serving elegance and style, Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu walked away with the Miss WAW crown, a million naira cash prize, and a year-long ambassadorial contract with the brand.

She expressed her excitement, “I’m so grateful to WAW for this opportunity to have a platform and a voice. The entire MBGN 2022 was such an amazing experience thanks to the sponsors and WAW was definitely a major player in making sure I had the best time. I look forward to all…