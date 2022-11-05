Court affirms Uba Sani as Kaduna APC governorship candidate

Uba Sani has been affirmed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in Kaduna state by a Federal High Court in the state.

The lawsuit was filed by Sani Sha’aban who stated that the primary election that produced Sani as APC governorship candidate for the 2023 polls be declared null and void.

Asides from alleging that the election was conducted without legal and due delegates, he also that there was manipulation and substitution of delegates from the wards and local governments.

Ruling on the case, Justice Mohammed Garba dismissed the suit on grounds of the court lacking the jurisdiction to hear the suit. He also said that the issue is a party affair and not a post or pre-election matter.