Driver loses control, crushes toddler and mother to death in Ogun

Tragedy struck along the Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun state on Friday, November 4, when a toddler and his mother who were on a motorcycle were crushed to death by a Mazda car.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the public relations officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident involved two motorcycles, marked, MEK 341 VN and TTD 479 VD and the Mazda car with registration number, TG 557 AAA in front of Muslim Progressive High School, Oke Odan along the road.

Akinbiyi disclosed that three other persons sustained varying degrees of injury. He explained that the Mazda car suffered a brake failure which caused the driver to lose control of the wheels and ram into the motorcycles.

The TRACE spokesperson said both the Mazda car and the motorcycles were heading towards Idiroko, with the motorcycles in front while the car was behind them.