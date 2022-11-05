EFCC releases photos of Ekweremadu’s forfeited properties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has released photos of some of the 40 properties Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, to forfeit to the Federal government.

LIB had earlier reported that the antigraft agency today secured the order for the interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties, nine in Dubai, linked to Ekweremadu.

A statement released by EFCC says among the affected properties forfeited include a London property at Flat 4, Varsity Court, Hormer Street ( WIH4NW) which was acquired on December 4, 2008 for £830,000; three properties in Florida, United States, one of which was purchased for $155,000 USD; a property on approximately 3000 square meter parcel of land consisting of 7 bedroom detached Boys Quarters, swimming pool, enclosed 3 car garage with roller shutter doors, gate house and generator house at No.6 Ilado Close, Ikoyi, Lagos bought for N630million on August 8, 2015; three blocks of…