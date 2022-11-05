FRSC warns against use of some Lexus car models

Nigerians have been warned by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) against use of some Toyota Lexus vehicles over “faulty programming”.

The alert was issued in a statement released on Friday, November 4, by Bisi Kazeem, FRSC’s public education officer.

The agency said the warning became necessary after Toyota’s recalled 14,799 “defective” Lexus vehicles.

It was also noted that some Lexus NX260 vehicles with “defective” electric parking brake (EPB) system have been recalled.

The statement read;