FRSC warns against use of some Lexus car models

Nigerians have been warned by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) against use of some Toyota Lexus vehicles over “faulty programming”.
The alert was issued in a statement released on Friday, November 4, by Bisi Kazeem, FRSC’s public education officer.
The agency said the warning became necessary after Toyota’s recalled 14,799 “defective” Lexus vehicles.
It was also noted that some Lexus NX260 vehicles with “defective” electric parking brake (EPB) system have been recalled.
The statement read;
“The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to draw the attention of the motoring public, particularly those who are presently using Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ manufactured between 31 March 2021 to 26 April 2022, to a faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System, which has prompted the Company to recall the categories of the listed vehicles.
“According to the report contained in a memo forwarded by the Office of the…
Source: Linda Ikeji