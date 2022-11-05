Police arrest six men for allegedly stripping a woman naked in Enugu community

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested six suspects who allegedly stripped and paraded a woman at Agunese, Afam-Mmaku community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 4, 2022, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered full scale investigation into the incident and prosecution of the culprits.

LIB reported that the woman was stripped naked and paraded by some youths of the community numbering over twenty on October 27, 2022, over the allegation that she desecrated their shrine by picking snails therein.

“Consequently, six (6) male suspects have been arrested, including one Okoro Stan aged 46, alleged to have led others in perpetrating the act of beating and parading the said victim round the community. Others include: Jonathan Nwangene aged 43, Maduabuchi Madueke aged 34, Obioma Nwangene aged 39, Anikene Samuel aged 24 and…