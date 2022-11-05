“See you in court” Sacked Twitter staff troop to the platform to announce they have been fired after Elon Musk takeover

Dozens of Twitter employees were laid off today and many of them took to Twitter to announce they no longer work with the platform.

Twitter confirmed mass layoffs Thursday, November 3, telling staff they’d hear whether they were affected the next day.

Today, November 4, many Twitter employees received termination emails.

The affected employees took to Twitter to share their experiences after being laid off by the company in Elon Musk’s first week of ownership.

More than 1,000 people had already been let go by around 11 p.m. PST, hitting every department and ranging from the US to the UK to Singapore.

One person in New York said their “entire team” of 30-plus people had been laid off, while another worker estimated 90% of their team had been cut.

Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they had been laid off, in many cases using the hashtags #OneTeam and #LoveWhereYouWorked, as well as blue heart and salute emojis.

People who posted tweets saying they had…