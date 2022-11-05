The Maverick Estate Gbagada Unveils Maverick Homes After Almost “Sold Out” Serviced Land

Gbenga Aiyeremi, the CEO of Workbay Technology Limited, the owner of The Maverick Estate gave a quick update on their Estate. Here is what he said:

“In January 2022, we embarked on the sale of our 60-Plot Estate located at Westex bus stop along Gbagada Oworonshoki Expressway Gbagada. Within a space of 9 months, 26 out of the 34 plots set aside to be sold to individuals who wants to buy land and build their own houses are already sold; remaining just 8 plots. We are currently selling a 500 sqm plot at N50m. Those interested in buying land to build in our estate still have the opportunity to do so ”

According to Sola Adeyeye, the Co-CEO:

“Early this month, we started the off-plan sales of our housing unit called “Maverick Homes” which will be built on the 26 plots that we earmarked for the housing unit. The housing unit will comprise of 72 Maisonettes, 18 Pent Houses and 18 units of semi-detached. Just like our land which cost N30m when we started marketing less than a…