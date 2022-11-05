Tragedy as cleric, wife and their three children die in church fire

A couple and their three children tragically died in a fire that gutted the Methodist Church mission house in South Africa.

The incident occurred in Askeaton locality in Cala; in the Eastern Cape on Thursday night, November 3, 2022.

The deceased are, Reverend Mandisi Mpthiti (46), his wife Dunyiswa Mphiti (29), and their three children Khololwetu (5); Zimi (3) and Yololwetu (11 months).

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a member of the community alerted the police to the burning house in which there were five people. As the police arrived, they indeed found the alleged house in the blaze with members of the family inside,” the statement read.

“The fire fighters who were also at the scene managed to extinguish the blaze but the family could not be saved as they had already died inside the house….