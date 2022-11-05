Two suspected ritualists apprehended in Osun

Men of the Osun state police command have arrested two suspected ritualists caught with items believed to be human hair and flesh.

A statement released by the command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, says the suspects identified as Ojo Gbadebo and Babatunde Hamsat, were caught around Oke Ona, a community along Iwaraja/Erimo road at about 9.30am on Thursday, November 3. She said there was a distress call from Oke Ana, by residents who said they perceived offensive odour from the bush.

The statement read in parts