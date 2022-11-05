We cannot pay for work not done

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has reacted to reports claiming it paid members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) half-salaries for the month of October.

Recall that the lecturers on October 14 called off their eight-month-old strike. As the month of November began, some of them granted press interviews stating that they were only paid half of their October salaries. Some members of the union who spoke to newsmen said despite the suspension of the strike, the government is yet to pay them full salaries.

Moyosore Ajao, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) ASUU chairman told the Cable

“I’m yet to get mine but some of us who have received theirs got half salaries for October. We don’t know why they have to pay us half salary.”

In a statement released on Saturday, November 5, by Olajide Oshundun, Head of Press and Public Relations, the Labour Ministry said that both reports as grossly inaccurate, misleading and barefaced distortions of…