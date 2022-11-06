32-year-old lady arrested as NDLEA intercepts consignment of different illicit drugs concealed in footwears and soap packs at Lagos airport (videos)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA attached to the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, have intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs: Cannabis, Cocaine and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225 mg and Rohyphnol.

 

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, November 6, 2022, said the illicit drugs intercepted on Thursday, November 3, were concealed in footwears and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai. 

 

According to the spokesperson, a 32-year-old lady, Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo, who presented the consignment for export was arrested.

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

