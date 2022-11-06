Actress Idowu Phillips ‘Mama Rainbow’ recounts how her child once tried to introduce her to witchcraft

Veteran Nigerian actress turned Prophetess, Idowu Phillips popularly known as Mama Rainbow has narrated how one of her children once tried to convince her to become a witch so she would be rich.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the actress disclosed that she was broke during the early stage of her career, especially as her husband, Femi died a few years after their marriage, leaving her to raise their children.

Mama Rainbow recalled how one of her children who initially did not align with her religious beliefs, advised that she became a witch so they can be rich.

She said;

“It was tough; after prayers, some of them would always cry. Whenever one of my sons saw me with a Bible he would ask what I was doing with it. At a point, he said he would take me to where I could become a witch and I agreed. He said that once I became a witch we would be okay.”

Mama Rainbow further revealed after she gave in and went to the place with him, her son dragged her out…