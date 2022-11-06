Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly punching McDonald’s security guard

Ben Gordon, a former NBA has been arrested again for allegedly attacking two McDonald’s security guards in Chicago.

39-year-old Gordon was taken into custody around 3:30 AM on Friday November 4. Chicago PD said the 2004 third-overall pick was being escorted out of the Mickey D’s when he got physical.

TMZ reported that Gordon struck a 29-year-old male guard in the face and threw him to the ground, before shoving a second 21-year-old male guard to the ground as well.

While it is unclear why the former basketball star was kicked out of the restaurant, he has been booked for two counts of misdemeanor battery, which are; causing bodily harm and making physical contact.

This is coming less than one month after Gordon was accused of punching his 10-year-old son in the head at an airport for dropping a book.

Shortly after making bail in that arrest, Gordon was taken into custody in connection to an open assault case for a 2020 incident in Manhattan.