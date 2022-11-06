Blind Nigerien and his son arrested for drug trafficking in Katsina

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a blind Nigerien and his son for drug trafficking in Katsina State.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, November 6, 2022, said operatives on patrol at Malumfashi-Zaria road, arrested Bukar Haruna, 52, and his son Saka Haruna, 30 while heading to Niger republic with 20.5kg cannabis and 10 grams of exol5.

The suspects hail from Damagram area of Niger Republic, Mr Babafemi added.

Meanwhile, no less than 2, 685.5kgs of cannabis were recovered in four different operations conducted in parts of Edo state in the last week.

While 53 bags of C/S weighing 742.5kgs were seized on Wednesday 2nd Nov at a camp in Esioriri, Owan East LGA with four suspects: Chukueke Igba, 32; Solomon Peter, 34; Emmanuel Jeremiah, 36 and Happiness Chidi, 37 arrested, another raid in the house of Joy Zubaru, 45, led to her arrest with 30.5kgs of cannabis recovered.

In Mubi area of Adamawa,…