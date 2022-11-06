Drama as two suspected thieves surrender stolen cow to police after being attacked by swarm of bees allegedly sent by witchdoctor (video)

Drama unfolded at Makutano Police Station in Embu County, Kenya after two men surrendered a cow they had reportedly stolen.

The two suspects, covered by a swarm of bees, walked into the police station on Saturday, November 5, 2022, and reported themselves as thieves.

The suspects, who have since been identified as Phillip Wekesa, 32, and Mwamba Ili, 25, could not stop screaming in pain as the bees were stinging them.

Police immediately contacted Lilian Waithera, who had on November 3 made a report at the station that her cow was missing.

After arriving at the station, Waithera positively identified the cow as hers. She confessed to having sought a witchdoctor’s services to help her find the cow.

“I am told that the suspects had tried to sell the cow at the Makutano market, but did not find a buyer. That was before the bees shepherded them to the station where they surrendered the cow,” she said.

In a bizarre incident, the witchdoctor was reportedly asked to…