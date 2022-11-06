Gunmen kill vigilante head in Ogun state

Muhammed Oke, a leader of the vigilante group in Isaga/Ilewo-Orile in Abeokuta-North Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been killed by gunmen.

Oke, who was also the ward 15 chairman of African Democratic Congress, Isaga/Ilewo-Orile in the council, was killed around 8:30 a.m on Thursday November 3, after he received a distress call.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed this on Saturday, November 5, said they’ve launched an investigation.

He said;

“It’s true he was killed. What I heard is that some people said they saw some gunmen hiding at a place and they now called the man, since he is a vigilante in the community; so they went there to attack those gunmen. “On getting there, the gunmen had laid ambush for them and that’s how he got shot. One person died while one was injured. “But we have commenced an investigation into it.”

Oyeyemi dismissed claims of the incident being a case of…