ISWAP liaison officer arrested in Kaduna market

Troops have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Kaduna state.

Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region said the suspect who was identified as Nasiru Mohammed, allegedly provides secret shelter for the terrorists escaping from the north-east.

The shelter helps them settle before they are moved to other camps in the north-west and central part of the country.

Mohammed who also helps the terrorists with logistics was working at the GSM wing of Kaduna central market before being arrested.