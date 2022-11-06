ISWAP liaison officer arrested in Kaduna market

By
Headliners
-
3


ISWAP liaison officer arrested in Kaduna market

Troops have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Kaduna state. 

 

Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region said the suspect who was identified as Nasiru Mohammed,  allegedly provides secret shelter for the terrorists escaping from the north-east.

 

The shelter helps them settle before they are moved to other camps in the north-west and central part of the country.

 

Mohammed who also helps the terrorists with logistics was working at the GSM wing of Kaduna central market before being arrested.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR